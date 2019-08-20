|
PENN, Toby (Melnick) Of Dedham, formerly of Boston, on August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry" Penn. Devoted mother of Joshua Penn and his wife Sara and Alison Carp and her husband Stewart. Cherished grandmother of Emily and Will Carp and Chloe and David Penn. Loving sister of Ellen Stahler. Dear aunt of Jaime Smoller and Stacy Engels. Services at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Joshua and Sara Penn on Thursday, 6-8 pm and the home of Alison and Stewart Carp on Friday, 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. Arrangements under the direction of brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019