Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park Chapel
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Joshua and Sara Penn
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Alison and Stewart Carp
TOBY (MELNICK) PENN

TOBY (MELNICK) PENN Obituary
PENN, Toby (Melnick) Of Dedham, formerly of Boston, on August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry" Penn. Devoted mother of Joshua Penn and his wife Sara and Alison Carp and her husband Stewart. Cherished grandmother of Emily and Will Carp and Chloe and David Penn. Loving sister of Ellen Stahler. Dear aunt of Jaime Smoller and Stacy Engels. Services at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Joshua and Sara Penn on Thursday, 6-8 pm and the home of Alison and Stewart Carp on Friday, 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. Arrangements under the direction of brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
