TODD BACHMANN

BACHMANN, Todd Age 54, of Acton, died on September 29, 2020 of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Todd is survived by his wife, Kathryn Acerbo-Bachmann, and daughter, Charlotte Sophia Bachmann and their three adored mixed-breed rescue dogs, Lucy, Chester and Lexi. Also survived by his mother Dorothy Bachmann and brothers Craig, Scott and Glenn. He spent most of his career at Harvard University, including 25 years within the Harvard Library system, most recently as Associate Head of Imaging Services, Harvard Library Digital Strategies and Innovation, Widener Library, Harvard University. Visiting Hours at Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD, MA on Thurs., Oct 15 from 4 - 7 pm. Private Burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery on Fri., Oct. 16, where a tree will be sponsored in his name. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A public celebration of life service will take place in 2021. In lieu of flowers, at Todd's request, donations may be made in his memory at Save-a-Dog in Sudbury, MA http://saveadog.com
or in support of his daughter Charlotte's continued college education www.gofundme.com/f/25iff1iypc
