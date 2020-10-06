1/1
TODD BACHMANN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TODD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACHMANN, Todd Age 54, of Acton, died on September 29, 2020 of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Todd is survived by his wife, Kathryn Acerbo-Bachmann, and daughter, Charlotte Sophia Bachmann and their three adored mixed-breed rescue dogs, Lucy, Chester and Lexi. Also survived by his mother Dorothy Bachmann and brothers Craig, Scott and Glenn. He spent most of his career at Harvard University, including 25 years within the Harvard Library system, most recently as Associate Head of Imaging Services, Harvard Library Digital Strategies and Innovation, Widener Library, Harvard University. Visiting Hours at Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD, MA on Thurs., Oct 15 from 4 - 7 pm. Private Burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery on Fri., Oct. 16, where a tree will be sponsored in his name. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A public celebration of life service will take place in 2021. In lieu of flowers, at Todd's request, donations may be made in his memory at Save-a-Dog in Sudbury, MA http://saveadog.com or in support of his daughter Charlotte's continued college education www.gofundme.com/f/25iff1iypc For Todd's full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Burial
Mount Auburn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved