Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
(207) 775-3763
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Church
9 Glen Rd.
Wellesley, MA
View Map
TODD RICHARD CORMIER

TODD RICHARD CORMIER Obituary
CORMIER, Todd Richard Age 43 of Scarborough, ME, formerly of Lynn, MA passed away while peacefully sleeping in the early hours of December 21, 2019 with his family by his side.

Todd is survived by his wife Keri Cormier of Scarborough, ME, his daughter Emily Cormier of Scarborough, ME, and his brothers Mark Cormier of Leominster, MA and Scott Cormier of Taunton, MA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of Visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4pm-7pm at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., PORTLAND, ME. A Funeral

Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12pm at St. John's Church 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley, MA. Interment will be at Belmont Cemetery in Belmont, MA.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
