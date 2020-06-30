Boston Globe Obituaries
TOINETTE DIANA TER HAAR

TOINETTE DIANA TER HAAR Obituary
TER HAAR, Toinette Diana Of Newton, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after a long battle with colon cancer. She was 56 years old. The daughter of the late John Harry Williams, Sr. and the late Isabell Caffee of Coraopolis, PA, Toinette was born in Sewickley hospital and raised in Coraopolis but always felt a strong bond with California, where she attended college at San Jose State University and lived for several years in Seaside with her uncle, the late Jessie Wilson and her aunt, Mattie C. Wilson, to whom she was very close. After earning a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1994, Toinette planned to return to California but her now-husband, Ernst Ter Haar, persuaded her to join him in Boston, where she worked for many years as Vice President, Sr. Human Resources Business Partner at Santander Bank, and cultivated a large circle of friends to whom she was devoted. Toinette adored the opera and was frequently in the audience at Boston Lyric Opera and at local simulcasts of Metropolitan Opera performances. An intrepid traveler, she explored many regions of Europe, Central America, and the U.S., though she regretted never having visited Cuba. Just a few weeks before her passing, Toinette and Ernst were planning a cross-country road trip with their son Gustav Ter Haar, a recent graduate of Newton South High School. In February, already quite sick, Toinette took Gustav on a college tour to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and North Carolina. Her family and friends were the joy of Toinette's life and she showered all who were lucky enough to know her with extraordinary generosity, irrepressible spirit, and boundless love. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her sister Trina Van Story and brother-in-law Don Van Story, her brother John Williams, Jr. and sister-in-law Theresa Williams, cousin Teresa Thompson, her father-in-law Jan ter Haar, mother-in-law Tineke ter Haar, brother-in-law Jan ter Haar, and sisters-in-law Helena ter Haar and Sylvia Tervoort. In light of COVID-19 protocols, a Memorial Service will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toinette's name can be made to NWH Fund of Newton-Wellesley Hospital www.nwh.org/development-office/charitable-giving/annual-giving-to-nwh-fund or the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/ For further information and to visit Toinette's memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
