von RICKENBACH, Tomas Of Lexington, age 27, passed away on December 6, 2019.

Tomas is survived by his loving parents Josef and Therese von Rickenbach, brothers Patrik and Kristian, their wives Elizabeth and Kristian, his nephew Cole, and multiple aunts and uncles.

A 2012 graduate of Lexington High School, Tomas was a senior at Northeastern University, where he excelled in his studies. He was a passionate advocate for social justice, and he loved his family above all else.

Tomas struggled with lifelong health issues resulting from multiple pediatric brain tumors, and his family is grateful to the teams at Children's Hospital, Dana Farber, Brighams and McLean Hospitals and Wild Acre for their exceptional care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Viewing at the Douglass Funeral Home in LEXINGTON, 51 Worthen Road, at 9:30 am, on Wed., Dec. 11th. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid Parish, 1981 Mass Ave., Lexington, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McLean Hospital's Public Education Campaign. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
