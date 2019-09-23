|
|
WONG, Toming Of East Walpole, passed away September 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Michael Man and Wun Bo (Moy) Wong. Loving husband of Sandra J. (Wong) Wong. Adored father of Ashley M., Lauren A. and Jenna H. Wong all of East Walpole. Dear brother of Tiffany Chau and her husband Tommy of Quincy and Tommy Wong of Quincy. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Parking attendants will be at front door. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, at 10am in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Donations in Toming's memory may be made to: Compassionate Care ALS, PO Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or at www.ccals.org For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019