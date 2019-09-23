Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Resources
More Obituaries for TOMING WONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TOMING WONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TOMING WONG Obituary
WONG, Toming Of East Walpole, passed away September 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Michael Man and Wun Bo (Moy) Wong. Loving husband of Sandra J. (Wong) Wong. Adored father of Ashley M., Lauren A. and Jenna H. Wong all of East Walpole. Dear brother of Tiffany Chau and her husband Tommy of Quincy and Tommy Wong of Quincy. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Parking attendants will be at front door. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, at 10am in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Donations in Toming's memory may be made to: Compassionate Care ALS, PO Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or at www.ccals.org For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TOMING's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now