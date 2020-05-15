Boston Globe Obituaries
COMEAU, Toni A Of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, passed away after fighting a courageous battle with cancer on May 13. Beloved wife and soulmate of Richard Comeau for over 22 years. Devoted mother to their fur babies Hobo and Sophie. Daughter of the late Frances and Ronald Prezioso. Sister of Frances Pagliaro and husband Frank, Penny Sordello and fiancé James Dion, Dawn Gullage, James Sullivan, and sister-in-law of George Sordello. Daughter-in-law of Mary Jane Comeau and the late Richard. Sister-in-law of Suzanne O'Brien and husband Patrick, Pauline Lotito and husband Mark, and Cathleen Cutter and husband Amos. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews who she cherished with her whole heart; Kristin, Matt, Nicholas, Nicole, Chelsey, Christopher, Ariella, Tatum, Luke, Liam, Adelyn, Adam, Owen, and great-niece Isabella. She is held in the memory of many close cousins and friends who she thought the world of as well. Toni cherished spending time with her husband and family and was always the life of the party. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her can attest that the world lost a very special person and she will be truly missed. Until we meet again – fly high with the angels and look over us all. Donations in Toni's memory can be made to Beverly Hospital, Oncology Patient Fund at 85 Herrick Street, Beverly, MA 01905. Services will be private, and the family will hold a celebration of life in her honor at a later date. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
