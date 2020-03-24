|
ROSENBERG, Toni J. Of Newton, MA, passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT, on April 14, 1944 and grew up in West Hartford. Her parents were Ann H. Randall and Wilbur Rosenberg. Toni graduated from Chaffee School in 1962, and received a B.A. from Radcliffe College in 1966. After graduation, she studied painting at RISD. Toni was also a very talented pianist and studied Chopin with Roberto Poli for many years. She worked as an editor and helped produce more than 200 books and hundreds of articles. In the past decade, Toni also started her own pet sitting business and cared for her clients' pets as though they were her own; her clients loved her for it. She was an extraordinary mother and friend to those (both furry and human) who were fortunate enough to know her. Toni leaves her daughter, Xue Elana Rachel Rosenberg and Xue's partner, Simon Coleman; her sister, Marya R. Levenson and husband Andrew Hawley; and her nephew, Alec R. Levenson, Tamara Levenson, and Eve Levenson. Stephen Rosenberg, her brother, predeceased her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held when it is possible for people to gather together again. Should friends desire, contributions in her name may be sent to the NRDC, the SPLC, Farm Sanctuary, or Heifer International. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020