1/1
TORVY E. (JOHNSON) HURD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TORVY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HURD, Torvy E. (Johnson) Torvy Elizabeth Hurd passed away on November 1 in Rutland, VT, at age 89. She lived in Bedford for fifty years until 2015 with her husband of 62 years, Albert Gordon Hurd, who died in 2017. She is survived by her son Jonathan and his wife Tracey of Concord, MA; son Christopher and his wife Erica of Pittsfield, VT; and grandchildren Roger, Keely, and Amelia. Torvy was born in Somerville, MA, to Edmund Johnson, a truck driver raised in Dorchester, and Torvy de Bedoire, a nurse who emigrated from Sweden in 1919. Torvy adored her older brother, Ed, who passed away in 2013. An academic and athletic standout at Medford High School, Torvy was a cheerleader and lettered in basketball, field hockey, and softball, and was a 1993 inductee into the Medford Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame. She received her degree in Romance Languages from Radcliffe College, where she was thrilled to attend her 65th reunion in 2018. After college, Torvy was a social worker at the Neighborhood House in Jamaica Plain, and worked as a librarian and substitute teacher for many years in Bedford public schools. She loved nature, gardening, and animals, and wrote a children's book about a squirrel. Torvy and Al were Life Deacons and choir members at First Church of Christ, Congregational (UCC), in Bedford. With her outgoing personality, Torvy often led the annual church fair and youth activities. She and Al were active supporters of the church becoming a Welcome & Affirming congregation. A Memorial Service has not yet been arranged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Church of Christ, Congregational, in Bedford, MA.

View the online memorial for Torvy E. (Johnson) HURD


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved