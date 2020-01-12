|
ELIOPOULOS, Toula (Garantziotis) Of Dedham, passed away on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late George C. Eliopoulos. Daughter of the late Nikolaos & Ioanna Eliopoulos. Loving mother of Vicky Varetimos & her husband Demetrios, Charles Eliopoulos & his wife AnneMarie, Nicholas Eliopoulos & his wife Theodora, Angelo Eliopoulos & his wife Lynn, Joanne Lambrianidis & her husband Kosta, Peter Eliopoulos & his wife Lisa. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of George and Kosta Eliopoulos and the late Alexandros Garantziotis and Stavroula Mastoras. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 15th, at the St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, at 11:30 AM. Visitation in the church prior to the Funeral Service from 9:30-11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in the Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020