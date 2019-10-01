Boston Globe Obituaries
O'BRIEN, Tracey E. Tracey E. O'Brien, age 57, of Holbrook, died at home after a brief illness of cancer. Tracey graduated from UMass Boston with a degree in child psychology. She was last employed at Harvard Business School in Cambridge, MA. She leaves behind her mother and best friend, Jean Lee O'Brien. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas O'Brien, ret. MDC Police. Also survived by her beloved siblings, Sean, Chris, Kerry, Thomas, and Kathleen; her aunt, Barbara; and many nieces and nephews. At the family's request, all services are private. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, HOLBROOK. For online guestbook, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
