NOBLE, Tracey F. On December 3, 2020, Tracey F. Noble, 52, passed away suddenly. She was predeceased by her father, Harold F. Noble (1982) and is survived by her mother, Eleanor (Garland) Noble of Brighton and Stoneham as well as her sister Lynn Noble of Florida. Having resided in Brighton her entire life, Tracey leaves behind numerous friends and extended family members with memories of a life well lived. Her meticulous attention to detail served her well as controller of Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston – a position she held for many years. Tracey loved Old Orchard Beach as well as the White Mountains and enjoyed the road trips she and her mother, Ellie, would take to visit relatives out of state. A creature of habit, Tracey could regularly be found eating powdered donuts for breakfast, lunch at 12 noon exactly, and more often than not, White Mountain Creamery after supper. She had a talent for electronics and was the go-to person for setting up new phones, TVs, and security cameras. When she was not working, Tracey enjoyed her favorite hobby - shopping. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., BRIGHTON, Tuesday, December 8th from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tracey may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000