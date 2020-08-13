|
|
RAISIS, Tracey Paul Passed peacefully on August 6, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Cambridge, MA on June 9, 1942 to mother, Eve Chrisafis Raisis, originally from the small Greek Island of Limnos and "the baker of the BEST apple pie ever!", and father, Pantelis (Paul) Raisis from the Greek Island of Andros, a chef/restaurant owner, (both deceased). Although his given name was Tracey, his Greek name was "Thrasivoulous", who was a Greek philosopher. Tracey was also predeceased by his only sibling, brother, Andre Paul Raisis, in 2018. Tracey spent most of his youth growing up in Arlington, MA. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1960, he attended University of Vermont for two semesters. There he met his long-time friend, Bill Murphy, a restaurant owner in Burlington, who taught Tracey how to tend bar. While living in NYC, Tracey bartended in a restaurant. The owner of that restaurant allowed Tracey to take two months off each summer to go to Greece, as Tracey was instrumental in the success of the business. Tracey was a true "Renaissance man", and lived a full and colorful life. He loved to travel, was a gourmet cook, a self-taught photographer and an avid music aficionado. Tracey had an extensive collection of 2000 jazz LP's and before the iPod came to be, created over 500 cassette playlists with every song and artist carefully documented. Before Tracey retired in 2011, he was the maitre'd of Capital Grille and Abe & Louie's in Boston, for a combined total of 20 years. To say that Tracey had the "gift of gab" would be an understatement; he had irrepressible energy and charm! He was a voracious reader who could talk with anyone about any subject – and if he didn't know something, he would research it on the computer and be an expert in just two days. "May flights of angels lead him to paradise." Tracey is survived by his wife, Karen Bell; her mother, Virginia Bell; her uncle, Herb; and aunt, Nancy; cousins, Jeff and John Bell; sisters, Kathryn and Carol Bell; and their children, Adam and Sarah Tetreau and Ryan McAdams; and many cousins. Tracey donated his body to Tufts medical school. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Tracey's honor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Journey Forward, 5 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021 or MedRhythms, PO Box 7944, Portland, ME 04101.
View the online memorial for Tracey Paul RAISIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020