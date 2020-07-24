Boston Globe Obituaries
TRACY ANNE (HUSBAND) LAUCKS


1962 - 2020
LAUCKS, Tracy Anne (Husband) Age 57, of Cohasset, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital on July 5, following complications related to a recent stroke. Tracy was born on October 27, 1962 and grew up in Westboro, MA with her mother Cecil, sister Tammy and brother Todd. She received her Bachelor's degree from Salve Regina University in 1984. Tracy was a phlebotomist and spent most of her career working in the medical field. She was the cherished wife of 33 years to Christopher C. Laucks and the dedicated mother to her two children Christopher William and Mackenzie Elizabeth. She treasured her family and her son-in-law Andrew Freedman and embraced every moment with them. Tracy's vivacious spirit brought joy to people around her and she made friends everywhere she went with her humor, selflessness and authenticity. She was an innately kind and loving person and a giver who expected nothing in return. Tracy relished the simple things in life and looked forward to her days spent by the ocean, walks with her dog Sally, and cooking delicious healthy gourmet meals. She had an infectious smile and a rare interest in the lives of others that drew people to her. She enjoyed her time spent with the young children in the neighborhood and was so looking forward to becoming a grandmother someday. A Celebration of her Life will be arranged at a later date, when it is safe and comfortable to gather and share special memories. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
