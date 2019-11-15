Boston Globe Obituaries
CALVIOU, Tracy (Smyth) Age 51, of Natick, formerly of Enfield, Reigate and Kenilworth, England, died at home peacefully after a three and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Mike Calviou and devoted mother of Dominic Calviou of Natick. Loving daughter of Richard Smyth of England and the late Doreen (Steele). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in Milestone Church, 217 West Central Street (Rt. 135), NATICK on Thursday, November 21st at 3pm, followed by an English afternoon tea. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tracy can be made to Compassion International (compassion.com) or Compassion UK (compassionuk.org) For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
