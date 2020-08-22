|
|
KONONENKO, Trevor Ryan Age 24, of Boxborough, MA & Denver, CO passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020. Graduate of Acton-Boxborough High School Class of 2013, where he was a member of the Varsity Lacrosse Team & the Marching Band. Graduate Cum Laude from The Ohio State University in 2017. Survived by parents Paul Kononenko & Carol Zimmet of Boxborough, his brother Kevin of Somerville, & grandmother Shirley Zimmet of AZ. Visiting Hours Sat., August 29th from 3-5pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Trevor may be made to MusiCares at www.grammy.com/musicares/donations Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020