Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
TREVOR RYAN KONONENKO

TREVOR RYAN KONONENKO Obituary
KONONENKO, Trevor Ryan Age 24, of Boxborough, MA & Denver, CO passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020. Graduate of Acton-Boxborough High School Class of 2013, where he was a member of the Varsity Lacrosse Team & the Marching Band. Graduate Cum Laude from The Ohio State University in 2017. Survived by parents Paul Kononenko & Carol Zimmet of Boxborough, his brother Kevin of Somerville, & grandmother Shirley Zimmet of AZ. Visiting Hours Sat., August 29th from 3-5pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Trevor may be made to MusiCares at www.grammy.com/musicares/donations Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
