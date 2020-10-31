1/
TRIANTAFILI (PANOS) PRIMPAS
PRIMPAS, Triantafili (Panos) Of Norwood, MA, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ioannis T. Panos. Devoted mother of Mary Barounis and her husband Fotis, and the late Theodore Primpas and his late wife Stella. Grandmother of John Primpas and his wife Pamela, and George Primpas and his wife Kelly, Ireni, Kristina and Juliana Barounis. Great-grandmother of Stella and Teddy Primpas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Service at 10AM on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named or church or to the Metropolis of Boston Camp, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation prior to the service. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
