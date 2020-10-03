PINAKAS, Triantafillos "Phil" Musician, Teacher, Actor Age 89, formerly of Nahant and Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully, Sept. 25th. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Margo" (Shargabian) Derderian Pinakas. Survived by devoted stepdaughter, Candy R. Derderian of Salem, formerly of Nahant; dear sisters, Katy Demopolous and Evelyn Constantine of Dracut and Virginia Katz of Stow; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born in Somerville, son of the late John and Marika (Cotsonis) Pinakas, graduated Somerville High, Class of '49. Veteran of US 7th Army, Germany, Director of Special Services' Tours in France and Germany during the Korean Conflict. Earned BA from Boston and Suffolk Universities and MA in Education from Salem State College. Taught History and French in Somerville and Revere Schools for 32 years. Music was Phil's passion. Self-taught, he played upright bass in Falmouth, Nantucket and many Jazz hot spots in the Boston area in the 50's and 60's. He played with the likes of many up and coming influential musicians, including renowned Jazz Pianist, Chick Correa, a special influence. He was a member of the Boston Muscians Association. After retirement Phil also joined the Screen Actors' Guild and appeared in many plays, films and TV shows. Gratitude to the Brudnick Center and Care Dimensions
for their compassionate end of life care. A special thank you to Joanne Bryanos for her devotion in lovingly guiding his care. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nahant. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a local animal charity of your choice
, Marblehead Friends of Abandoned Animals via marblehead-animal-shelter.org
or to Care Dimensions
via caredimensions.org
. For full obit or to offer condolences, see funeral home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
