ANGELOU, Triantafilos "Phil" Age 74, of Cotuit, MA (formerly of Arlington, MA), passed away suddenly on June 30th, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Russell) of Arlington; devoted father to Jennifer Weston and her husband Eric of Waltham, Christopher Angelou and his wife Catarina of Reading, David Angelou of San Diego, CA, Heather Taggart and her husband Tim of Watertown, and Janet Gorman and her husband Mike of Duxbury. Loving "Papa" to Ella, Sean, Nate, and Maggie Weston; Christopher and Will Angelou; Mitsue Angelou; Matthew and James Taggart; and Penny and Jack Gorman. Phil is also survived by his siblings, Fred Angelou, Peggy Moses, and Chris Angelou, as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Phil was a lifelong resident of Arlington, where he met the love of his life, Barbara. Phil was raised by an honest, hard-working family, and he inherited those same qualities. His sense of integrity, fairness, and optimism defined him. Phil took great pride in both his work and the beautiful family he raised with Barbara, and he believed in living life to the fullest. In his later years, Phil enjoyed playing golf, a good card game, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his eleven grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Friday, July 5th, from 4-7pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agnes Church, Saturday, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.