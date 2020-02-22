|
LIDICKY, Troy Of Winthrop, unexpectedly on February 16, 2020. Beloved son of Romama (Volejnikova) and Miroslav Lidicky. Dear brother of Julia Ann Lidicky and loving companion of Shana Rassulo. Cherished uncle of Vivian. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.dana-farber.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020