NICKERSON, Truth A. (Abbot) Age 98, wife of the late Carl V. Nickerson, passed away Thursday, July 25th at Brooksby Village, Peabody. She was the daughter of the late Harold C. Abbot and Vera F. (Fellows) Abbot. Truth was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1938. She graduated from Mass College of Art in 1941. After marrying Carl in 1942 (Truth and Carl were married for 75 years) they moved to Manchester-By-the-Sea in 1952. Truth taught music and then art at the Brookwood School in Manchester for over 20 years and the Art Wing of the School was named after her. Truth was very active at First Parish Church, Congregational, UCC, in Manchester, singing in the choir and serving on many boards and committees. She was also active in many town functions and groups. Truth loved to cook, and the Nickersons enjoyed hosting friends and family in their home. Gardening and traveling were a major part of their lives together. Truth loved sports, particularly baseball, and started attending Red Sox games when she was 12 years old. Her lifelong love of art continued when the couple moved to Brooksby Village and Truth painted with a group right up until the last few months of her life. Family members and friends have paintings in their homes that Truth created for them over the years. But even beyond all the activities, what most stood out was Truth's love, hospitality, faith and positive attitude. It was a gift that enriched hundreds of lives. Truth is survived by her children, Paul B. Nickerson, and his wife, Marlayna Schmidt of Beverly, MA, Janice Nickerson of Durham, NH, six grandchildren, Kyle Nickerson of Boston, MA, Blair Nickerson and his wife Leah of Peabody, MA, Brian O'Donnell and his wife Kayley of Smyrna, GA, Andrew O'Donnell and his wife Julia of Waltham, MA, Michael O'Donnell and his wife Virginia Wang of Carrboro, NC, Megan Hulsey and her husband David of Buckeye, AZ, and three great-grandchildren, Delany Wang, Sam Hulsey, and Lennox O'Donnell. She was predeceased by her sister, Olive May White, and her son-in-law, Robert O'Donnell. A Memorial Service will be held August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Dr, Peabody, MA 01960. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Truth's name may be made to First Parish Church, Congregational, UCC in Manchester. Online condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot St., Beverly
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019