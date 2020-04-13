|
LEONE, Ubaldo Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on April 11, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Carmela (DeSimone) Leone. Loving father of John Leone of Winthrop, Benito Leone and his wife Debi of Revere, Maria Misiano of Wakefield and her late husband Stanley, Roy Leone and his wife Rachel of Hingham, Viola Giangregorio of Revere and her late husband Thomas and the late Carlo Leone and his surviving wife Laurie of Middleton. Dear brother of Nicola Leone and Regina Gnerre, both of Revere, Carmela Favorito of East Boston and the late Michael Leone. Cherished grandfather of Amoreena, Gina, Veronica, Jessica, Carl, Stanley, Jr., Johnny, Marissa, Michael, Dante, Angelo, Nicholas and Thomas. Adored great-grandfather of Joseph James and Marco Benito. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. All Services will be held privately. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ubaldo's name to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA. For online guestbook,
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020