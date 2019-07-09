WOLPERT, Udell Udell E Wolpert, known to his friends and associates as Udy, passed on July 8. Beloved husband of 65 years of Libby Wolpert. Devoted father of Alan and Dianne, Craig and Nancy, and Scott and Sandy. Cherished grandfather of Joey, Ben, Sam, Hannah, Adam, and Jamie. Udy was born on May 26, 1930. After graduating Cum Laude from Millis High School in 1948, he operated a poultry and egg farm in Millis and a retail Kosher poultry and egg route until 1975. He later became the Kosher distributor for Falls Poultry for MA, RI, and ME. From 1983 to 1991, he was the head of the Boston office for Kosher Poultry Products for Hebrew National of New York. After retiring from Hebrew National, he went to work for ADESA of Boston Auto Auctions in Framingham, MA. An active member of Congregation Ael Chunon, Udy served as President, Vice President and member of the Board of Trustees. He was a Mason at Charles River Lodge of Medway, MA since 1956. He was also a member of the Acacia Club of Medfield, MA. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 1 PM at Congregation Ael Chunon, 334 Village St, Millis. Interment to follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Auburn Rd, Millis. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300 Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019