BECKER, Ulrich J. Of Lexington, passed away March 10, 2020. Husband of Gerda K. Becker (Barthel). Father of Katharina Becker of Germany, Peter R. Becker of Lexington, and Robert Becker and his wife Franziska Wenk, of Switzerland. Brother of the late Peter Becker. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Jarin and Hannah.
Prof. Dr. Ulrich Becker was born in Dortmund, Germany in 1938, fled to Rauschenberg as a consequence of events in WWII. He studied physics at University of Marburg and obtained his Ph.D in Hamburg during which time he met his loving wife Gerda. He enjoyed an exciting and illustrious career in experimental high energy physics that began with him making instrumental contributions to a small team that shared the Nobel prize in physics in 1976. As professor of physics at MIT he loved teaching and interacting with students while his passion and expertise was in building detectors contributing or leading construction of experiments at DESY, Brookhaven NL, MIT, CERN, and the AMS project on the International Space Station. His diverse projects offered a challenging yet colorful life in Europe and the US, with adventures in the Soviet Union, China, Egypt and the Caribbean. Not just adept with physical concepts and calculations, he enjoyed hands-on construction, always building experimental prototypes and devices in the laboratory, or building gadgets, renovating his house, or repairing the old family cars at home.
As a child during WWII, and raised in post-war Germany, Ulrich was strongly affected by the horrors and aftermath of the war. He found solace in the Christian faith with a high standard of integrity and charity. In 1974 he survived Burger's Disease which left him with deep gratitude. His varied interests included archeology, contemporary culture and cultural change, and later reconciling science with religion. Above all, he was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed inviting colleagues and friends for good conversations, Sunday walks, and playing with his grandchildren. We will miss him dearly.
Visiting Hours will be held Monday, March 16, from 5pm to 8pm at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51Worthen Rd. , LEXINGTON. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11am, also at Douglass Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Donations in his memory may be made to the , 38 Chauncey St. Suite 700, Boston, MA 02111, or at www.donate3.cancer.org. Interment will be in Germany this summer. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020