Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 599-3901
UMBERTO BENAZZO


1937 - 2020
UMBERTO BENAZZO Obituary
BENAZZO, Umberto Umberto Benazzo, age 83, passed away at his home in Lynn on August 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela Benazzo, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage. Born in Alessandria, Italy on January 24, 1937, he was the son of the late Pietro and Maria (Milanese) Benazzo. Umberto was the devoted father of Daniela Benazzo-Cummings and her husband, Brian R. Cummings, and Pier Franco Benazzo; loving grandfather of Alexis B. Cummings; dear brother of Angelo Benazzo and his wife, Maria, Pier Carlo Benazzo, Roberto Benazzo and his wife, Rita, and the late Franco Benazzo; he is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visiting Hours: Friends and family are welcome to call at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, on Friday August 28th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, East Boston. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, Lynn

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
