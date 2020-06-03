|
|
FARINATO, Umberto Roland Of East Cambridge, May 31. Beloved father of Danielle Farinato and her husband Orlando Jaquez. Treasured son of the late Joseph and Clelia (Capamaccio) Farinato. Loving ex-husband to Eleanor. Devoted brother of Frances Salgado and uncle to Gregory, Joseph and his family. Cherished granddad to his spoiled granddogs Milka and the late Malika. He was the glue to all his relatives and his extended family in Italy and around the world. Roland was born on January 8, 1947 in East Cambridge. He graduated from Cambridge High & Latin and went on to Boston College, where he received his Bachelors and Masters degree in Mathematics. He then brought his passion for math to the classrooms of Cambridge High & Latin and Cambridge Ringe & Latin, where he taught a Nobel Prize winner. Upon retirement, he then dedicated himself to helping others at the Salvation Army for nearly a decade. He was a lifelong member of the S.S. Cosmos and Damian Society, and a devout follower of the patron saints of his beloved Gaeta. His work with the society was recognized in 2003 when he was named 'Man of the Year.' He was on an endless pursuit of happiness and had an infectious smile. A perennial green thumb, he always stopped to smell the flowers and enabled others to do so as well in his beautiful garden. He had a passion for opera (Aida was his favorite), Judge Judy and reruns of the Golden Girls. His love for travel took him all over the world. He loved the beach in Hawaii and visiting his daughter in Zurich. He loved holiday gatherings with family and friends where he shared his ever growing repertoire of dad jokes. He brought so much joy and laughter to everyone he knew and met. He will be missed greatly by all of us. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Roland Farinato Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cambridge Teachers Federal Credit Union, 20 Felton St., Cambridge, MA 02138. In the near future there will be a celebration of Roland's life, where all will be welcomed to honor this great man. For the guestbook, please visit www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020