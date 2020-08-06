Boston Globe Obituaries
UNA WALSH CONNOLLY

UNA WALSH CONNOLLY Obituary
WALSH CONNOLLY, Una Of Chestnuthill Township, PA, formerly of Dorchester, died August 1, 2020, at home with family by her side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 53 years old. Una was born February 22, 1967 to Mary (McCarrick) Walsh and the late Martin Walsh of Dorchester. Raised in Dorchester, Una married West Roxbury native, Michael Connolly, on May 13, 2000, and they settled in Chestnuthill Township, PA. Una worked at Country Meadows Retirement Communities for over 15 years, most recently as Executive Director. She was extremely passionate about her field in geriatrics, loved going to work every day, and considered her patients and colleagues to be her extended family. Una grew up Irish step dancing with her sisters and passed that love on to her daughter, Erin. She loved to travel, traveling the world with Mike to watch their daughter compete in dancing competitions. Over the years, she hosted many summer gatherings at her home in Pennsylvania and loved creating the menu, watching everyone swim in the pool and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband of 20 years, Michael Connolly of Chestnuthill Township, PA, Una leaves her daughter Erin Connolly of Chestnuthill Township, PA, her sisters Margaret M. 'Peggy' and her husband Christopher Carroll, Barbara A. Walsh, and Kathleen T. Walsh, all of Dorchester. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. There will be a private Visitation, Funeral Mass at St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, and Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Una's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020
