Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Judean Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for URI RA'ANAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

URI RA'ANAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
URI RA'ANAN Obituary
RA'ANAN, Uri Professor of International Politics On August 10, 2020, Uri Ra'anan of Bethesda, MD and Brookline, MA. Beloved husband of the late Estelle. Devoted father of Michael (Alice) and the late Gavriel (Holly). Cherished grandfather of Gabriella (Andrew Zach) and Joshua. Scholar, professor, diplomat, advisor to statesmen, and journalist. Graveside Funeral Service at Judean Gardens, Olney, MD at noon on Wednesday, August 12. For information on virtual participation in the funeral and shiva, contact [email protected] Contributions may be made to the Gavriel Ra'anan Memorial Book Fund, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

View the online memorial for Uri RA'ANAN
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of URI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -