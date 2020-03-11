Boston Globe Obituaries
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home
575 E. Broadway (at H St.)
South Boston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
CUNNIFF, Ursula M. (Manning) Of South Boston, in her 103rd year, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the love of her life, the late Thomas E. Cunniff. Devoted mother of Paul T. and Thomas E. Cunniff and his wife Denise, Ursula Volosevich and the late Robert Volosevich, Elaine L. Carter and her husband Richard Marinick and the Late John L. Cunniff. Dear sister of the late Claire F. Ellis. Dear grandmother of Robert and Ursula Volosevich, Katie Harrington and her husband Matthew, John and Ryan Cunniff. Great-grandmother of Callan, Claire and Layla. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and special family friend, Richard "Skipper" Toomey. Funeral from the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 E. Broadway (at H St.), SOUTH BOSTON, on Saturday at 9 AM. Funeral Mass in the Gate of Heaven Church at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Member of the CIA and Irish American Society. Ursula was proud to be born and raised in South Boston. Late Telephone Co. employee during the War, before leaving to raise her 5 children. She will always be remembered as a great singer, dancer, world-traveler and avid reader. She had a tremendous love of life and an open heart and home to all. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her and Tom's memory may be made to the ALS, 685 Canton St., #103, Norwood, MA 02062.

www.spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
