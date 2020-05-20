Boston Globe Obituaries
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
Thursday, May 21, 2020
DR. URSULA WALL PITMAN


1927 - 2020
PITMAN, Dr. Ursula Wall April 27, 1927- May 14, 2020. Age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Sudbury, MA on May 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Ursula was born in New York City to teacher Emily Hruby Wall and attorney Thomas Joseph Wall, II, and spent her childhood years at the family home in Baldwin, Long Island. She attended undergraduate school at Northeastern University, where she earned a BA in History and a BS in Art History. She continued her education at Boston College, where she earned a MA and PhD in History. Ursula began a prosperous career working at IBM and proceeded to become a respected advisor, curator, and educator at The Fitchburg Museum, DeCordova Museum, National Heritage Museum, Bush Reisinger Museum, and Harvard University's Sachler and Fogg Art Museums until her retirement in 2000. Ursula was also a grant writer for the Massachusetts Cultural Council in Boston and the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, DC. She conducted many lectures on the history of art as well as contributed to many books and periodicals in the field of art history. Her varied interests included volunteer work, travel, literature, and theater. She was an accomplished artist, scholar, and a devoted wife, sister, and aunt.

Ursula was preceded in death by beloved husband, scientist Lawrence Clymer Pitman, and brother-in-law, scientist George Harrison Grant. She is survived by sister Marie Wall Grant, brother Thomas Joseph (Beverly) Wall, III, Esq., nieces Kelly (Jonathan) Lawson, Catherine Wall, Cheryl Wall, and nephew Thomas Joseph (Renee) Wall, IV, as well as 5 great-nieces and nephews.

Private Services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and Ursula will be laid to rest in a family plot in New North Cemetery in Sudbury, MA. For additional information and online guestbook, please visit:

Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
