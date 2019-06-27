MOREN, Usher Albert Usher Albert Moren, 85, of Cambridge, MA, Harpswell, ME, and Key West, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Al was born on December 6, 1933 in Boston to the late David and Esther (Itzcovitch) Moren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Hersha Sue Fisher and sister Lila (Moren) Radway. Growing up in Dorchester, he held fond memories of the countless hours he spent working in his family's hardware store. He had a great appreciation for music, books and writing, and had aspirations of becoming a published author himself. He acquired a vast collection of treasured volumes, including works from his former law partner, David Berman. Al graduated from Boston Latin School where he built a strong educational foundation which was the precursor to a stellar academic career at Harvard University where he earned both his undergraduate (1955) and law (1961) degrees. He practiced law in Boston and Lynn for several years and was known to be an exceptional criminal defense attorney and consummate advocate who always treated his clients with care and respect. In 1958 he met the love of his life, Sue, in Chicago while he was serving as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. They married in 1964 and loved each other unconditionally for forty-five glorious years. She matched his quick wit and intelligence, and they shared a love and zest for life that produced an unbreakable bond. His selfless devotion to his wife, especially during her courageous battle with cancer, was a true testament to his kind, caring and generous nature. Al cherished his community and was an avid supporter and fundraiser for many local non-profits including Midcoast Humane, Orr's Island Library, Harpswell Community Television, and the Orr's and Bailey Islands Fire Departments. He is survived by his brother, Harold Moren and wife, Sally Beecher; nieces, Robyn Radway and Erica (Radway) Kruger and her husband, Laurence; nephew, Daniel Moren; and great-niece and great-nephews, Alexena Radway, Ronan Radway and Cameron Kruger. The family greatly appreciates the care and friendship that Gail Riendeau provided to Al in his final years. Great comfort was also given by many good friends including Mabel Bushee, Steve Couture, Kevin McGinty and Bruno Mazzotta. Arrangements are private under the care of Keefe Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Oklahoma City, OK. Please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com for the online guestbook, messages of condolence and updated service information. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Greater Boston Food Bank, the Celebrity Series of Boston, Midcoast Humane (Brunswick, Maine), or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary