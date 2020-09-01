1/
V. MARGARET G. (GRUPP) LARSEN
LARSEN, V. Margaret G. (Grupp) Age 95, of Wellesley August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Larsen. Devoted mother of Dawn L. Kerivan of Wellesley, D. Mark Larsen of England, and the late C. Thomas Larsen. Beloved Nana of 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. A private Funeral Service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, WELLESLEY followed by a private Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
