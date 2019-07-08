SANFORD, V. Pearl (Richards) Of Reading, MA and Nantucket, died peacefully at Nantucket Cottage Hospital on July 3, 2019 at the age of 97. Wife of the late George M. Sanford, Jr. She is survived by her son Dr. Craig Sanford and his wife Mary of Nantucket, grandsons Christopher Sanford and his wife Michelle and great-grandchildren Shane, Brynn and Blake of Fairfield, CT and Geoffrey Sanford and his wife Nathalie and great-grandchildren Sean, Mia and Ryan of Saranac Lake, NY. Cousin and lifelong friend Winifred Barnard of Newton, MA and friend Ed Jenkins of Nantucket. A Celebration of Life will be held at the 1st Congregational Church, 25 Woburn St., Reading, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Puritan lawn Memorial Park in Peabody, MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp O-AT-KA, PO Box 239, Sebago, ME 04029. The family wishes to thank Jane Viera, the staff of Sherburne Commons, Our Island Home, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Dr. Tim Lepore and Laura Kohtio-Graves for their care. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For directions and online guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com



