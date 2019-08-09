|
VALENTINE, Valentine M. (Magnani) Of Walpole, formerly of South Norwood passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late James A. Valentine, Jr. and her late 1st husband Anthony Mastropool. Stepmother of Jane V. Giovannucci and her husband Edward of Norfolk, Mary E. Rimavicus and her late Husband Paul of FL, and Sarah A. Brisson and her husband Stephen of FL. Sister of the late Leo, Mary, and Linda. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Croci) Magnani. Valentine was a 1932 graduate of Norwood High School. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 10am, at the Epiphany Parish of Walpole, 62 Front St., Walpole, MA 02081. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood following the Funeral Service. At the request of the family Visiting Hours will be omitted. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Epiphany Parish of Walpole, 62 Front St., Walpole, MA 02081,
