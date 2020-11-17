RIZZI, Valentino R. "Dino" Of Santo Domingo, formerly of Dedham, November 15, 2020. Devoted father of Marisa Green and her husband Michael of North Kingstown, RI and Dino S. Rizzi and his wife Melissa of Saunderstown, RI. Grandfather of Jacob, Robert, Joseph, Christina, Gianna, and John. Brother of Peter Rizzi of Canton, Ginevia Finocchio of Hyde Park, and Corinna Rizzi of Falmouth and Naples, FL. Dino retired as a manager for UPS after 29 years. He was a Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Army and a member of Dedham American Legion Post 18, The Italian American Citizens Club of Dedham, and the Dedham Lions Club. Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Nov. 19 from 5-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Friday, Nov. 20 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dino's memory to the National Kidney Foundation
