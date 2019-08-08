|
|
GUSCOTT, Valerie Faye Whitmore TV Producer, Community Chronicler Valerie Whitmore Guscott, television producer; mother of three children, and wife of real estate developer, the late Kenneth I. Guscott, passed away on July 22, 2019, while traveling in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Valerie was raised in Turners Station, Maryland, and earned a B.A. from the University of Maryland, College Park, where she became a loyal sister of Zeta Phi Beta sorority. Prepared in the CBS affiliate training program at WTOP in Washington, DC, she was an Associate Producer there for the television series "PM Magazine." In 1980, she moved to Boston to work at WBZ-TV, becoming a lead producer of "Evening Magazine," and Show Producer for "Coming Together," showcasing many facets of Black culture. Valerie won national recognition, including Emmy awards, a Lincoln Award for investigating "The Atlanta Child Murders," and a Silver Medal from the International Film & Television Festival of New York for an entertainment special on Sammy Davis Jr. In 1986, Valerie started an independent production company, Broadcast Video Productions (BVP), which provided news, live programming and documentaries in settings across the globe. In 1994, with her sister, Wanda Whitmore, she co-founded a new venture, Legacy, Inc., a film and media consulting company that profiles local icons as well as diverse industries and communities in Boston. Valerie is survived by her three children, Randi L. Guscott, Charlie R. Guscott, and Kenneth B. Guscott, all of Milton, MA; two stepdaughters, Carolyn D. Hutchinson of Temple Hills, MD and Lisa Guscott Wells (Jerome) of Mattapan, MA; brother, Vincent L. Whitmore and sister in-law, Edith Aydlett Whitmore, of Randallstown, MD; sister, Winifred Whitmore Stevenson of Baltimore, MD; sister, Wanda D. Whitmore and brother-in law, Eric Turner, of Newton, MA; sister, Victoria D. Whitmore of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren, Charles Harris (Felisha) of Mitchellville, MD, Malcolm Harris of Los Angeles, CA, and Nia Hutchinson of Los Angeles, CA. She is preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Randolph Whitmore; her father, LeRoy W. Whitmore; her brother Wesley H. Whitmore, and her husband Kenneth I. Guscott. A Service in Celebration of Valerie's Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 12 noon at Myrtle Baptist Church, 21 Curve St., Newton, MA 02465. There also will be a Visiting Hour with the family at the church at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Valerie's memory can be made to the Myrtle Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019