VALERIE L. YOUNG


1946 - 2019
VALERIE L. YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, Valerie L. Of Carver, died peacefully on September 3rd at Life Care Center of Plymouth. Born in Boston on February 1, 1946, daughter of the late William J. and Olive E. (Steventon) Young. Valerie was a graduate of Northeastern University with her Master's Degree and went to work for Digital Equipment Corp as a planner. Valerie was a lover of animals and especially pugs. She is survived by her longtime companion Norma A. Kenney of Carver, and the Shaw and Logan families of Carver and New York. Visiting Hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court St., PLYMOUTH (Downtown), on Saturday, September 14th, from 10:00 am – 10:45 am, followed by a Funeral Service in Christ Church Episcopal, 149 Court St., at 11:00 am. Burial in Union Cemetery in Carver. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid – Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com

View the online memorial for Valerie L. YOUNG
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
