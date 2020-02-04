|
|
LAU, Valeska (Koehn) Age 94, of Swampscott, MA and formerly of River Edge, NJ and New York City, died peacefully in Swampscott, MA on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Christian Lau, Jr. with whom she shared 57 years of marriage and daughter of the late Albert and Katherine (Saalbeck) Koehn. In addition to her husband, Valeska is survived by her son Christian Lau and his wife Maura of Swampscott, MA, daughter Valeska Gill and her husband Minto of Suwanee, GA, daughter Suzanne Santos and her husband Luis of Fort Worth, TX, grandchildren, Christopher, Brianna, Stephanie, Connor, Nicolette, Cameron, Carson and Caiden, niece Karen Benning, nephew Robert Kohl and sister-in-law Barbara Kantor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her twin sister Annamarie "Mimi" Kohl. Visiting Hours: A Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 178 Humphrey St., Swampscott at 11a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours are in the Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 9a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Valeska's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020