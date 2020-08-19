Boston Globe Obituaries
|
VANDA "VERA" (DIFELICE) PESCARA

VANDA "VERA" (DIFELICE) PESCARA Obituary
PESCARA, Vanda "Vera" (DiFelice) Of Wakefield, formerly of Everett, Aug. 19. Beloved wife of the late Amleto Pescara. Dear and devoted Mamma of Antonio Pescara and his wife, Anita of Medford and Annarita Bottari and her husband, Joseph of Wakefield. Loving Nonna of Joe Bottari, Michela and Antonio Pescara, Jr. Sister of Carmela Ravasini of Medford and the late Lilla and Lucia DiFelice. Vera is the devoted Zia of Meris DeSimone and her husband, Joe, Sandro Malantra and Lisa Ravasini. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Vera's Funeral Mass, Saturday, August 22 in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. (COVID-19 protocols: face masks, social distancing, etc.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vera's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020
