BENNO, Vangel T. Vangel Thomas Benno, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 16th, in the early morning hours of Holy Thursday. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years Irene (Mellen), his son Thomas Benno and his wife Terri of Illinois, and his daughter Elaine Otto and her husband Richard of Cumberland, RI. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Amanda, Kate and her husband Juan, Diana and her husband Jim, Andrew and his wife Jennifer, Van and his wife Siobhan, Wyatt and his wife Kaori, Alexandra and her husband Seth, and Emma. In addition to his grandchildren, he is survived by nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Maria (Beno) Booras and her husband, John. Van was born in Dover, NH on May 13, 1923. His parents were Thomas Beno and Helen (Kourbet) Beno. He moved to Cambridge, MA and was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. He graduated from Rindge-Technical High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands. He and Irene were married at the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston on May 8, 1949. They were active in all aspects of church life and Van was President of the Parish Council in the 1980s. He spent his working years self-employed in the construction industry, both commercial and residential. Van's Funeral Service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Boston on Wednesday, April 22nd at 11:00 am. Funeral services are private, but will be live-streamed from the Annunciation Cathedral's website www.bostoncathedral.org through Facebook or YouTube. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, the Metropolis of Boston Camp, or Hellenic College/Holy Cross. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020