VOUROS, Vanthea (Hadges) Of Canton, MA, formerly of Cape Coral, FL and Belmont, MA, 94, passed away of natural causes on May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James G. Vouros. Devoted mother of Carol Poulakis and her husband John, Irene Kelley, and James G. Vouros, Jr. and his wife Christina. Mother-in-law of the late William Kelley. Loving Yiayia of Peter Poulakis and his wife Alees, Matthew Kelley and his wife Lindsay, Elena Poulakis, Corinne Kelley and her husband Andrew, Nicholas Vouros and Madeleine Vouros. Sister of the late Theodore Hadges and the late Sarah Sickles. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. Due to the current health crisis and for the love and concern for Vanthea's family and friends, her Funeral Service will be private. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, James. G. Vouros in Cape Coral, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Hellenic Nursing and Rehab Center, 601 Sherman St., Canton, MA 02021. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020