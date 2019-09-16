|
TSUCALAS, Vasilika D. "Vicky" Of Everett, MA, passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James V. and Calliope (Stathas) Tsucalas. Devoted sister of Simone Dodge and the late John J. Tsucalas. Loving aunt of Kaylee D. Murphy and her partner Karen Freitas and Gary J. Dodge and his wife Egle. Great-aunt of Brady, Corey, Conor, and Kaitlin Murphy, Chloe and Troy Dodge. Sister-in-law of Joanne Crane Tsucalas. Also survived by many dear friends. Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, Parker & Ruggles Sts., Boston, MA at 11AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11AM at the church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in the Gardens Cemetery, Boston, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 617-926-2163
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019