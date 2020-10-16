COPSES, Vasiliki (Maheras) Of West Roxbury, passed away on October 16, 2020. Wife of the late Louis Copses. Mother of George Kopsiaftis & his wife Christine. Sister of Paraskevi Markopoulos, Georgia Belesiou, Christina Kapsopoulos and the late Chrysanthi Voukides. Grandmother of Elias & his wife Yan, Stavros, Nikolas and Vasilia Ricci & her husband Peter. Great-grandmother of George & Katerina. Funeral service on Monday, Oct. 19th at 10 Am in the St. Mark of Ephesus Orthodox Cathedral, 340 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. Visitation on Sunday, Oct. 18th from 5-7 pm in the church. Burial in The Gardens at Gethsemane, West Roxbury, MA.. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com
Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586