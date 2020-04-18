|
|
KOUFOS, Vasiliki "Bessey" (Kazis) Age 89, of Roslindale, MA, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Koufos. Devoted mother of Diane Anamateros and her husband Charles of Westwood, MA and Jane Karagianis and her husband S. Peter of Gilford, NH. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan and Maria Anamateros of Westwood, MA and Nicole, Evan and Christian Karagianis of Gilford, NH. Sister of Artemis Douvris and Helen Serevetas and the late Jerry Kazis. Sister-in-law of Penny Kazis of Brockton, MA and the late George Douvris and the late Steve Serevetas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & relatives. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for relatives and friends to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to her beloved church St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, MA 02131 or the Hellenic Cardiac Fund for Children at Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020