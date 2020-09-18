1/
VASILIOS KRITHARAS
KRITHARAS, Vasilios Of Belmont, MA, Sept. 17, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Christina (Galanis) Kritharas. Devoted father of Alexandra Kritharas and her fiancé Petros Davos, and Spiros Kritharas. Loving brother of Yolanda Kritharas. Devoted uncle of Alex Giannantonio and his wife Angela. Brother-in-law of Maria Zafferes, Andrea Ioannidis and her husband Chris, Voula Hatzipetrou and her husband Paul, Gregory Antonopoulos and the late Helen Antonopoulos. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 11:30AM at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA. Visitation prior to the Service from 9:30AM to 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
