GALANOPOULOS, Vasilios P. Of Arlington, MA, passed away on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Galanopoulos. Devoted father of Anastasia Galanopoulos and her husband Nikos George, Helen Galanopoulos and her husband Marcel Dardati, and Angela Galanopoulos and her husband Stelios Karaminas. Cherished grandfather of Vassilis, Andreas and Stefanos George, Alexandra and Marina Dardati, and Yiorgos and Katerina Karaminas. Brother-in-law of James Pagounes, his wife Joanne, and their children Othon, Kimon, and Iraklis. Brother of Asimakis Galanopoulos, and the late Anastasia Galanopoulos and the late Persephone Avramopoulos, all of Greece. Also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Service to be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville, MA at 11AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 9AM to 11AM at the church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586 Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary