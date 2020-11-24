COREY, Velma J. (Sheldon) Age 93, of S. Weymouth died peacefully at home. Born in Watertown to Lewis Raymond and Ada (West) Sheldon, Velma was raised and educated in Hingham.
As a teen, Velma was involved in her family business, Bayswater Kennels, breeding and handling championship AKC Irish Setter show dogs. Along with being a talented pianist and organist, Velma was also a skilled artist working as a school photographer all over New England. Her artistic ways influenced a love for music with her children and grandchildren.
Velma married the love of her life, George Corey, in 1946 and raised three children. Velma's fine art career flourished as a renowned pastel portrait artist. In addition to the many private portrait and other commissions, her public artwork includes portraits of Weymouth school superintendents and the four founding doctors at South Shore Hospital, where she also volunteered for 25 years.
Velma, diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 30, was active in local church, women's, art and MS support groups. She had many lifelong friends and was much beloved by all who knew her.
Velma was predeceased by her husband George Corey and her brother L. Raymond Sheldon, Jr. She is survived by her children, Steven Corey and his wife Deborah of FL, Jaye White of OH, and Paul Corey, her grandchildren Marissa, Christina, Jeremy, Katie, Julie, Cassandra, Brian, Scott, and Sarah, and three great-grandchildren. Velma is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services for Velma are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in WEYMOUTH and will be private at a later date for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New England chapter of the MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.com/donate
or the MA Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired at www.MABVI.org
