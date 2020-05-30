Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
More Obituaries for VENICE DESRUISSEAUX
VENICE DESRUISSEAUX

VENICE DESRUISSEAUX Obituary
DESRUISSEAUX, Venice Age 101, of Sharon, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away May 30th. Beloved wife of the late Franck Lolagne. Mother of Mona L. Lauture and her husband Augustin of Sharon and the late Ginette Popotte. Grandmother of Patrice Jean-Baptiste of Milton, Eric Popotte and his wife Dianna of West Bridgewater, and Carolyn Popotte of Orlando, FL. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon and a Memorial Service to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
