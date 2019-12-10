|
MOURA, Venilde M. (da Silva) Of Gloucester, formerly of Melrose, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. C. Moura. Loving mother of Ana Isabel "Bela" (Moura) Maranhas & her husband Michael of Rockport and Rui M. Moura & his wife Karen of Hampton Falls, NH. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Moura of Hampton Falls, NH & Jessica Moura of US Army. Loving sister of Odette Fernandes of Melrose and Maria Manuela Castro of Lynnfield. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral from the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Friday morning, December 13th, at 10:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 11:30AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Memorial contributions may be made in Venilde's name to Friends at Seacoast, 292 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
