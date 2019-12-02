|
KASS, Vera B. (Larrabee) Of Waltham, November 29, 2019. Wife of the late William R. Kass. Mother of Donna M. Stegner (Tym) of Bolton, Kevin R. Kass (Lois) of Watertown and the late William N. Kass. Sister of the late Maurice, Clinton, Ralph and Raymond Larrabee, Charlotte Burns and Betty Medaglia. Also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Vera's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, December 5th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday morning, where her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019